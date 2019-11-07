Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,328,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,366,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1,373.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,768,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,327,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154,878 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,481,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,318,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,610,000 after buying an additional 28,103 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently commented on INVH. B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.45.

In related news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $906,051.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,738,550.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Solls sold 30,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,830.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,649,323 shares of company stock worth $1,259,523,023. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE INVH opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 130.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $443.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.66 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.09%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

