ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

ALSMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ALSTOM/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

ALSMY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. 14,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ALSTOM/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31.

ALSTOM/ADR

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

