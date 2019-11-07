Alstom (EPA:ALO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $39.16. Alstom shares last traded at $38.27, with a volume of 1,108,287 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.23 ($50.27).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.85.

About Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

