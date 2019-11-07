Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Alteryx reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,000%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alteryx from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $140.00 price target on Alteryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alteryx from $161.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.91.

In other news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $1,687,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $190,277.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,940 shares of company stock valued at $20,646,753 over the last 90 days. 19.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 175.4% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 30.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,990,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,414,000 after acquiring an additional 935,331 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 15.2% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,152,000 after acquiring an additional 498,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 162.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,736,000 after acquiring an additional 361,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 298.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,614,000 after acquiring an additional 345,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.66. 1,358,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.91. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $147.79. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

