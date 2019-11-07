Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 30.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,990,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,414,000 after purchasing an additional 935,331 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 15.2% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,152,000 after purchasing an additional 498,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,053,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 175.4% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 162.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 584,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,736,000 after purchasing an additional 361,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AYX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $161.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush set a $126.00 target price on shares of Alteryx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.91.

NYSE AYX traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.54. 63,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,040. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $147.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.73, a PEG ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.42 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $828,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,434 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $190,277.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,940 shares of company stock valued at $20,646,753. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

