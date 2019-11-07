Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Lowered to Neutral at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altice USA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,596,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,004. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.13 and a beta of 0.92. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $810,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $396,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,549,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Altice USA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 154,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

