Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AWCMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Alumina alerts:

Shares of AWCMY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.46. 5,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,099. Alumina has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.

About Alumina

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.