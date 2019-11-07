Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 41.7% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 97,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $168,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,919,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 53.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,475,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $40,737,808. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,189.97.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,795.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $894.75 billion, a PE ratio of 89.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,760.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,840.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.