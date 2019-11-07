Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 157.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,520,276,000 after purchasing an additional 491,118 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Amazon.com by 186.8% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,045,000 after purchasing an additional 422,352 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (down from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,189.97.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total transaction of $12,797,761.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,338,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,475,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $40,737,808. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,795.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $894.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.92, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,760.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,840.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

