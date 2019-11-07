Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $40.83 and last traded at $40.95, with a volume of 63730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Amc Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amc Networks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Amc Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,771,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,006,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amc Networks by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,674,000 after purchasing an additional 934,831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amc Networks by 57.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,789,000 after acquiring an additional 246,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Amc Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.15. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 106.13%. The company had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Amc Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.