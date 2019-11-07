AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Announces Earnings Results

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by ($0.97), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.35 EPS.

Shares of UHAL traded down $32.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $392.47. 90,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,369. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $319.51 and a 1 year high of $426.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $394.35 and its 200-day moving average is $379.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.02, for a total transaction of $847,071.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,128.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

