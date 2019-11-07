American Beacon Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 568 WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. WNS comprises about 15.6% of American Beacon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 110.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the second quarter worth about $197,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WNS. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Shares of WNS opened at $61.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.08 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 23.57%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

