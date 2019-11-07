American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp set a $242.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $207.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.29. American Tower has a 52-week low of $150.66 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 31,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total value of $7,174,295.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $1,003,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,524 shares of company stock worth $31,519,347 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in American Tower by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

