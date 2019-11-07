Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,701 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $40,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 45,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 70,098 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,199. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.49 and a 200 day moving average of $142.91. The company has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.85. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $158.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $998,300.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

