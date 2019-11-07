Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director R Sanders Williams Sells 425 Shares

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.99. 2,497,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,614. The company has a market capitalization of $127.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $219.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,753,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,244,470,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,334.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $910,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598,329 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amgen by 9.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,383,000 after acquiring an additional 239,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 8.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,116,000 after acquiring an additional 151,910 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

