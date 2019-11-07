Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gifford Fong Associates increased its holdings in Amgen by 25.3% during the second quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 67,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after buying an additional 13,671 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 19,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,515,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total transaction of $387,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,426 shares of company stock worth $3,594,108 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cowen set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,122. The stock has a market cap of $127.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $219.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

