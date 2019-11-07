Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Overweight”

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $255.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $230.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

AMGN stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.03. 132,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,122. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Amgen has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $219.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,108 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

