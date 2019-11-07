Ana Maria White Sells 1,615 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $235,321.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,818.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,684. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.90. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.36 and a 12 month high of $190.08.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

