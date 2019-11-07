Analysts Anticipate Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $624.72 Million

Analysts predict that Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post sales of $624.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $627.00 million and the lowest is $622.44 million. CAE posted sales of $569.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $825.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.39 million. CAE had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAE. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CAE by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Integre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.