Analysts Anticipate Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) to report $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Corelogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.56. Corelogic reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corelogic.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $458.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLGX. Zacks Investment Research cut Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Corelogic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point set a $44.00 price target on Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on Corelogic and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Shares of Corelogic stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Corelogic has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Corelogic news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $50,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,557 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

