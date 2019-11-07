Analysts Anticipate Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) to Post $0.42 EPS

Equities analysts expect Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Diebold Nixdorf posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 625%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ulrich Naher bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 77,215 shares of company stock worth $598,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 23,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 126,681 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,885,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,423,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,201,000 after purchasing an additional 397,705 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,027. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $647.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.73.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.