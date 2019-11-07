Analysts Anticipate InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for InterXion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. InterXion reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that InterXion will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow InterXion.

Get InterXion alerts:

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). InterXion had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $158.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

INXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $90.00 price target on shares of InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of InterXion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. InterXion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.43.

NYSE:INXN traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.53. 2,081,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,082. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average of $77.16. InterXion has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.53, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of InterXion by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterXion (INXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.