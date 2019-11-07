Analysts Anticipate KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. KKR & Co Inc posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KKR & Co Inc.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup set a $34.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.18. 43,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.68. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 3.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 2.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 67,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

