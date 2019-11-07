Analysts Anticipate Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will announce $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. Lakeland Financial reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $50.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, Director M Scott Welch purchased 10,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,066.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Deardorff sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $170,125.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,314 shares of company stock valued at $664,749 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,318,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,892,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,027,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,208,000 after buying an additional 139,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,021,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,852,000 after buying an additional 62,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,290,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $47.16. 88,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,497. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.13. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

