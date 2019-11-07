Analysts’ Downgrades for November, 7th (AMRX, ANIP, AXE, BLMN, BPMC, CHKP, CPT, CVEO, DAC, DHT)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, November 7th:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Swann from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Medallia, Inc. provides a Software-as-a-Service platform primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and internationally. The company’s platform offers learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience and Product Experience product suites. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance and automotive companies, as well as banks and companies in retail, technology and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “NORTH COUNTRY’s mission is to serve their trading area with quality financial services and products. “

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of AZP-531 and ATR-101 which are in clinical stage. Millendo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as OvaScience Inc., is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MobileIron, Inc. is engaged in providing security and management solutions for mobile applications, content, and devices. The Company provides software tools for device management, activity intelligence, and security. MobileIron offers multi-OS mobile device management software, mobile application management, Wireless Expense Management, Enterprise Mobility, Mobile Device Security and Bring-Your-Own-Device privacy controls, MobileIron Virtual Smartphone Platform. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NewMarket Corporation through its subsidiaries, Afton Chemical Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. From custom-formulated chemical blends to market-general additive components, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the technology to make fuels burn cleaner, engines run smoother and machines last longer. “

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Keane Group, Inc. is a provider of integrated well completion services primarily in the U.S. It focuses on complex, technically demanding completion solutions. The company primary service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging and engineered solutions as well as other value-added service offerings. Keane Group, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an underperform rating.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

