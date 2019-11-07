Analysts Expect Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings. Evoke Pharma also reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evoke Pharma.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 59,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.87. 540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

