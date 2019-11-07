Analysts Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to Announce -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.42). Insmed posted earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.61). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 291.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Insmed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,240 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 12.7% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 443,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 8.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 911,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 7.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 984,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 69,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 30.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 34,621 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INSM stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $19.03. 62,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,786. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.97. Insmed has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

