Analysts Expect Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Brokerages predict that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.43. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parthenon LLC raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 111,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 141,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,284. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Motorcar Parts of America has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $375.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

