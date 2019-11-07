Analysts Offer Predictions for Phillips 66’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phillips 66 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Flam now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $9.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.03. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

PSX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.30.

PSX stock opened at $118.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $119.89. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

