Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Nutrien (NTR)

11/6/2019 – Nutrien was given a new $65.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Nutrien had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Nutrien had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2019 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $69.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2019 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/9/2019 – Nutrien was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at CIBC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2019 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Nutrien had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2019 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/26/2019 – Nutrien was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2019 – Nutrien is now covered by analysts at Consumer Edge. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 312,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter worth about $2,749,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 63.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,120,000 after acquiring an additional 124,251 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 134.9% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

