Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Travis Perkins (TPK)

11/4/2019 – Travis Perkins had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,356 ($17.72) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2019 – Travis Perkins had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/22/2019 – Travis Perkins had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/22/2019 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

10/17/2019 – Travis Perkins was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on the stock.

10/14/2019 – Travis Perkins had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/2/2019 – Travis Perkins had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

9/30/2019 – Travis Perkins had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/18/2019 – Travis Perkins had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,380 ($18.03). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,459 ($19.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63. Travis Perkins plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,001.50 ($13.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,550.50 ($20.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,381.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,326.44.

In other news, insider John Rogers bought 44 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,309 ($17.10) per share, with a total value of £575.96 ($752.59). Also, insider Pete Redfern bought 56 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,440 ($18.82) per share, with a total value of £806.40 ($1,053.70).

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

