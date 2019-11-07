Analysts Set $20.00 Target Price for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($1.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Satsuma Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STSA. Svb Leerink began coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rajeev M. Shah purchased 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,995.00. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,434,333 shares of company stock worth $21,503,805.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.50. 115,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,190. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

