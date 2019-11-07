Analysts Set Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) PT at $35.33

Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWPX. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NWPX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 112,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,829. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.19 million, a PE ratio of -185.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.41. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $75.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the second quarter valued at about $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

