Analysts Set Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) PT at $127.67

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.67.

RL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th.

NYSE RL traded up $14.79 on Friday, hitting $115.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,281,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,308. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $82.69 and a 52-week high of $133.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.76.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 107,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total transaction of $10,686,343.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 357,140 shares of company stock valued at $33,683,302 over the last 90 days. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 105.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,188,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,058,000 after purchasing an additional 611,058 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 349.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 229,919 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 349.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,237,000 after acquiring an additional 200,079 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,106,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $466,479,000 after acquiring an additional 171,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,510,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,621,000 after acquiring an additional 108,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

