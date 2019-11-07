Analysts Set STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP) Target Price at C$3.72

STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.72.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STEP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Shares of STEP stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.13. 68,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,176. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.75. The stock has a market cap of $77.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.08 and a 12 month high of C$4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.