Analyzing United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) & Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Bankshares and Oak Valley Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares $846.43 million 4.83 $256.34 million $2.45 16.37 Oak Valley Bancorp $44.89 million 3.04 $11.54 million N/A N/A

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares United Bankshares and Oak Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares 28.68% 7.89% 1.33% Oak Valley Bancorp 25.98% 11.96% 1.14%

Dividends

United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. United Bankshares pays out 55.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of United Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of United Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

United Bankshares has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for United Bankshares and Oak Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

United Bankshares beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts. It also offers personal, commercial, floor plan, and student loans; construction and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including credit card and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security, and trust services; services to correspondent banks, including check clearing, safekeeping, and buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. The company operates 139 full service offices, which consists of 51 offices in West Virginia; 83 offices in the Shenandoah Valley region of Virginia and the Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas; 4 offices in southwestern Pennsylvania; and 1 office in southeastern Ohio. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans; commercial business lending and trade finance; and small business administration lending, as well as consumer loans consisting of personal loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of January 24, 2019, it operated through 17 branches, including Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento; two branches in Sonora; three branches in Modesto; and three branches in Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. Oak Valley Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

