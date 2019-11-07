ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ANCHIANO THERAP/S reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 188.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ANCHIANO THERAP/S.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANCN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANCHIANO THERAP/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANCN opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ANCHIANO THERAP/S stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned 0.58% of ANCHIANO THERAP/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

