Andrea L. Schneider Sells 1,450 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $101,906.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,268 shares in the company, valued at $721,635.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $71.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.25. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $74.83.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,186,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,517 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,295,000 after buying an additional 1,156,035 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,850,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,084,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 563.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 673,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,705,000 after buying an additional 571,753 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 734,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after buying an additional 541,678 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

