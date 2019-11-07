Andrew Butcher Acquires 8 Shares of Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) Stock

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) insider Andrew Butcher bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,100 ($27.44) per share, with a total value of £168 ($219.52).

Andrew Butcher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Andrew Butcher bought 7 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,240 ($29.27) per share, with a total value of £156.80 ($204.89).

Shares of LON:RAT opened at GBX 2,135 ($27.90) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.92. Rathbone Brothers plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,055 ($26.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,560 ($33.45). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,225.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,241.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RAT shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Rathbone Brothers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,600 ($33.97).

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

