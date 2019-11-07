ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Up 21.5% on Earnings Beat

Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) were up 21.5% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $7.85, approximately 8,811,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 500% from the average daily volume of 1,468,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura decreased their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush downgraded ANGI Homeservices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $83,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 294,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $1,957,500.65. Insiders sold 1,532,858 shares of company stock valued at $10,321,385 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,797,000 after purchasing an additional 279,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,848,000 after purchasing an additional 789,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,372,000 after purchasing an additional 976,000 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 999.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in ANGI Homeservices by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,458,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

