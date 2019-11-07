Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Anixter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of AXE stock opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Anixter International has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $86.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.95.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anixter International will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Galvin sold 16,285 shares of Anixter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,131,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ted A. Dosch sold 10,205 shares of Anixter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $679,244.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,584 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,285. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,623,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 414,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,648,000 after buying an additional 270,959 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,787,000 after buying an additional 107,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,931,000 after buying an additional 95,649 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after buying an additional 90,248 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

