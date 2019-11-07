ANON Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $229.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ANON has a market capitalization of $96,598.00 and approximately $229.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ANON has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00222220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.16 or 0.01473330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028663 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00117700 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

