Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Apollo Investment’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AINV shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point lowered Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.