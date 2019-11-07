Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 64.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $119,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $257.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $258.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.97. The firm has a market cap of $1,144.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. New Street Research set a $155.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.51.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,264 shares of company stock worth $90,909,405 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.