Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $14.31 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 1.7% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $14,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPY opened at $307.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.48 and a 200 day moving average of $293.35. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $1.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.