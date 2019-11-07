Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $4.20 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 49,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the last quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd raised its position in AbbVie by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 52.1% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe acquired 7,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $498,079.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,427.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 88,077 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,551. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $82.08 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $94.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.71% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $90.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.88.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

