Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $158.23 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $125.81 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

