Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $8.57 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises about 1.0% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $1,221,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $202,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 22.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.76.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $193.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.37 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

