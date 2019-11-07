Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 217 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total value of $1,610,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,763,763.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total transaction of $79,805.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,685.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,103 shares of company stock valued at $32,708,847 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $226.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.89.

EW stock opened at $235.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.75. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $139.64 and a 52-week high of $241.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

