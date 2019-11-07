Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 615 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 109.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $52.52 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.89 and a 1-year high of $53.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10.

